When Deashia Wilson leaves for Harvard University the end of August, it will be the fulfillment of a dream that she and her father, Wallace Wilson, shared.
“He called her ‘My Little Harvard,’” said Glenda Wilson, Deashia’s mother.
Sadly, Wallace died last November before he knew Deashia got into her dream school. He had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2013 and was “up and down,” Glenda said. But after the cancer spread to his liver in 2017, he just got sicker and sicker.
“But Deashia kept persevering because she wanted to honor him,” Glenda said.
Deashia is also the valedictorian of Dan River High School with a 4.6 GPA. Her favorite subjects in school were math and history.
“Harvard has always been my No. 1 dream personally since elementary school,” she said. “Barack Obama and Bill Gates went there.”
Just in case, though, she applied to several other prestigious universities: Brown University, MIT, Carnegie-Mellon University, Princeton University and the University of Virginia.
She was accepted at UVa and wait listed at Carnegie Mellon.
Then on Ivy Day in March, the day the Ivy League schools send out their acceptances, she found out that she got accepted at Harvard.
“We knew ever since she was a baby that she was smart,” Glenda said. “She was a second child, but she learned quicker and was more advanced. She answered all the questions right on the pre-K test and the lady said, ‘You have something on your hands.’”
Thrilled for Deashia
Annastasia Broomell, the principal of Dan River High School, said the school is “thrilled for Deashia and so proud.”
She is not aware of any others at Dan River who have been accepted to either Harvard or any other Ivy League school in the past.
“Deashia is a sweet, hard-working young lady,” Broomell said. “Her acceptance to an Ivy League school is a testament to her self-determination, strong family support and our stellar DRHS staff.”
She hopes that Deashia inspires others to pursue any dream.
A new chapter
Deashia’s mother said that her husband’s death has been really hard on the whole family. “We were a really close family, and we were high school sweethearts,” she said. “But we are trying to push through and carry him with us wherever we go.”
Deashia plans on majoring in engineering at Harvard, either aerospace or computer. She received a full-ride scholarship, so the only expenses she will have are her personal expenses and travel.
“I’m looking forward to this new experience and starting a new chapter of my life toward my career and honoring my dad,” said Deashia.
In the meantime, she is working on her valedictory and hoping that the school will be able to start on time in the fall.
“If you work hard and keep God and family in your life, your dreams can come true,” said her mom. “This is a win not just for Deashia, but for us all.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.