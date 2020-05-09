The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a freeze warning for all of Southern Virginia.
The warning begins at midnight and continues through 10 a.m. Sunday.
With temperatures at or below 32 degrees, frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, the weather service warns.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the weather service's statement reads. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
