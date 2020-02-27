A federal grand jury recently indicted four suspects from Dan River Region accused of conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamines.
The indictment was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia on Thursday afternoon.
Those indicted include Darrell William Murdock, 33; Steven Ray Dove, 41; and Misty Nicole Kiley, of Danville; and Bendi Annette Davis, 47, of Ringgold; as well as Steven Wayne Flynn, 41, of Orange; and Lianna Nicole Parker, 30, of Lynchburg.
Each defendant received one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition, Murdock is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Davis is charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Dove is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Flynn is charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The investigation was conducted by the Danville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
