There are two additional cases of COVID-19 in Danville and another two in Pittsylvania County, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s morning update.
Danville now has a total of 31 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. In Pittsylvania County there are now 11 cases.
Statewide, the number of cases jumped by more than 700 between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 10,998. There have been 372 total deaths caused by the coronavirus, with two of those being probable.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, there have been two deaths so far. The first was Landon Spradlin, a traveling minister from Gretna, died in a North Carolina hospital in March. He was returning home from New Orleans with his wife when he became ill in North Carolina.
The second death occurred earlier this week at Brookdale Danville Piedmont, an assisted living facility at 149 Executive Court, which is the only outbreak — meaning that there is two or more positive lab-confirmed cases — in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Brookdale corporate spokeswoman Heather Hunter noted earlier this week that a person who tested positive had died, though COVID-19 had not been confirmed as the cause of death.
The Virginia Department of Health has also begun measuring cases per capita — or the number of cases for every 100,000 residents. In Danville, there are currently 76.2 cases per capita compared to 18 in Pittsylvania County. The city of Harrisonburg tops the state with 640.3 cases for every 100,000 people.
The Virginia Department of Health website is updated at about 9 a.m. daily with data received by 5 p.m. the previous day. The case counts reflect what has been reported to the health department by health care providers and laboratories. Officials have noted there's a lag in reporting deaths on the website.
Here's a look at numbers across Southern Virginia:
- Danville: 31
- Pittsylvania County: 11
- Henry County: 10
- Halifax County: 13
- Martinsville: 0
- Mecklenburg County: 71
