The Virginia Department of Health reports four new cases of COVID-19 in Pittsylvania County in its Sunday morning data update.
The caseload for Pittsylvania now stands at 32. Danville's number remained unchanged at 46 after recording a second death on Friday.
Across the commonwealth, 36,244 cases of the severe respiratory illness were reported Sunday morning, an increase of 495 from Saturday. Of those, 1,793 are probable cases. The health department defines a probable case as someone who's showing the symptoms of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.
There are 1,793 deaths in Virginia reported associated with COVID-19 as of Sunday morning. The Virginia Department of Health updates online data by about 9 a.m. daily based on preliminary information received by 5 p.m. the previous day. Officials have noted a lag in the data, especially deaths.
