A federal grand jury in Roanoke indicted four Axton men suspected of being associated with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel on federal money laundering charges, the U.S. Department of Justice reports.
The four men — Alejandro Escarcega-Avila, Francisco Alvarez-Rosales, Meliton Alvarez-Rosales and Noe Salvador Becerra-Gonzalez — are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a news release send Friday afternoon.
The indictment, handed down Thursday, claims that as part of a conspiracy, members of the cartel transported cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other substances into the United States from Mexico.
The cartel recruited people from Mexico to reside in Axton "to facilitate the distribution of these controlled substances" from the cartel throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, according to the news release.
Escarcega-Avila, 40, also is charged with a count of illegal re-entry of a previously removed alien and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
This story will be updated.
