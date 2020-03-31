The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region announced this week it's launching the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The foundation has committed $25,000 in seed money to establish it and is looking for contributions, according to a news release.
The organization will find and prioritize "the most compelling areas of need."
To start with, funding will help nonprofit groups that provide "community safety nets for crucial services" such as child care, utilities, rent, small business and food insecurity, the release stated.
“While our region manages this crisis, the Foundation’s responsibility is to assist in finding local solutions," Kathy Milam, executive director for The Community Foundation, wrote in the release. "The Coronavirus Relief Fund is established so the public can give with the assurance their donations will be granted to organizations providing immediate care to our communities’ most vulnerable populations."
The particular fund is geared to supplement and not replace resources already in placed.
To speed up the process, the foundation is not hosting a formal application procedure for the grants. "Potential frontline grantee partners will be identified and contacted," the news release stated. "Information will be solicited on proposed projects and final awards will be recommended."
Gifts may be made payable to The Community Foundation for the Coronavirus Relief Fund and mailed to 541 Loyal St.,, Danville, VA 24541. Donations may be contributed online at www.cfdrr.org under the giving tab.
For more details, contact Milam at (434) 793-0884 or email kathy@cfdrr.org.
