BROSVILLE — Tim Barber missed only one meeting during his 16-year tenure on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, and it was because of an injured back.
When Barber first realized late on Nov. 5 that he would not be serving a fifth term on the board, he felt disappointed. But that quickly transitioned into relief.
"It was becoming more of a struggle to juggle everything," he said. "[Losing] was really a personal win."
In a three-way race in November, newcomer Vic Ingram received 1,218 votes compared to Barber's 1,075, while Hugh Kelly received 218. With Barber losing the election and Staunton River District Supervisor Elton Blackstock — who had six years experience — retiring, the board of supervisors has lost their two most experienced members.
Now, just Ronald Scearce and Bob Warren have four years experience, while three more have only two.
“It’s going to put more pressure on the new guys coming in to try to bridge that gap," said Joe Davis, chairman of the board of supervisors.
During his 16 years and four terms serving as the supervisor for the Tunstall district, Barber continued running his automotive shop, raising cattle and working on commercial developments, which often combined for about 80 hours a week. That's without considering the time needed to perform his duties on the board, which ranged from as few as 15 hours a week to as many as 40.
His mother, who died last year due to health problems, had begged him not to run again for the last several terms.
"She was worried about the pressures it put on me," he said.
His father, Randy Barber, 80, said he supported his son by voting for him and by holding down the fort at the shop when his son had to go to meetings. The two have worked together in some fashion for more than 40 years.
"I hate to see him lose... but I don't think he lost nothing," the father said.
Barber, who grew up and still lives in the Brosville area, started working at his dad's mechanic shop when he was just 10 years old. In 1989, he started his own shop called Barber Automotive Inc., which is now on the family farm.
After having served on the board of directors for two local first-response agencies, Barber decided to run in the 2003 election. The new position was an adjustment, but not necessarily because of the work he was doing.
“I just wasn’t prepared for the politics... I don’t guess you could ever prepare for that," he said.
Barber said throughout his tenure, he strove to tell the truth and never become a politician. Vic Ingram, who will soon be sworn in as Barber's replacement, doesn't believe in career politicians, which is part of the reason he decided to run for the seat.
“There’s that time for change… the thing that I kept hearing people say is it’s just time for a change," he said.
The second-most experienced member with six years is stepping down. With 39 consecutive years of public service, Elton Blackstock, who was appointed after the sudden death of chairman Marshall Ecker and re-elected for a full term after that, is ready to travel and spend more time at the beach.
“I hope I’m remembered by the citizens as someone who listened to my constituents," he said.
Recently re-elected Westover supervisor Ronald Scearce said it took him a year or two to get fully adjusted, and Barber helped him learn the ropes. He praises them both for the impact they've made on Pittsylvania County.
"I just think we’ve gotten the county going in the right direction and they certainly played a big role in that," he said.
Added Davis: “Both of those guys were key integral parts of the decision processes in the county. I gleaned much from their experience and their knowledge."
