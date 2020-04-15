With schools closed for the remainder of the academic year and a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people through June 10, Pittsylvania County Schools have elected to reschedule graduation ceremonies for mid-July, for now.
“High school graduation is one of those events that’s most memorable,” Superintendent Mark Jones said. “We want to do everything we can to memorialize this event for these kids.”
Right now, the county’s four high schools will have ceremonies at Averett’s North Campus:
- Chatham High: 7 p.m. July 17
- Dan River High: 9 a.m. July 18
- Tunstall High: 1 p.m. July 18
- Gretna High: 6 p.m. July 18
Graduations for county schools were supposed to take place in late May.
However, Jones emphasized that even these dates, which are more than a month after the conclusion of the current stay-at-home order, are subject to change if the governor elects to extend the order.
“That would impact our graduation,” he said.
Danville Public Schools are still working on graduation plans, Superintendent Stanley Jones said.
Seniors throughout the state are receiving several waivers that will allow them to graduate on time despite the closures.
