CHATHAM — A Pittsylvania County School Board meeting intended to be a public hearing for the division’s budget turned into a briefing about plans for dealing with the spread of COVID-19 — a respiratory virus that has had sweeping, global impacts in recent months.
County school officials have crafted a four-stage plan for how to respond to the virus. Right now, the division is in the second stage, which means there have been presumptive positive cases in Virginia. The third stage kicks in if positive cases of the virus show up in the community and the final stage is what the division would do if a case arises within the school system.
School officials are considering responses in six main areas: communication, school access, educational delivery, extra-curricular programs, community gatherings and events, and personnel.
“Everything is a factor right now based on the complexities of what’s going on,” said Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones.
Under the current stage of the plan, which is classified as moderate risk, the school division has not changed its regular policies for allowing people into buildings, holding classes, and which personnel can show up for work, but requires review of field trips and travel and bans extracurricular activities to areas where someone has tested positive.
“We’re really keeping things in tight to the county,” Jones said.
For now, Scott Spillmann, health director for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, is advising both the Danville and Pittsylvania County School divisions against closing their doors.
“I don’t have anything to support closing them,” he told the Register & Bee.
Added Jones: “If we close schools now, what tells us that we reopen?”
Under the third stage, which is where someone in the area tests positive, the school division would provide daily updates to staff, community and classrooms, ban out-of-school guests, keep the school open only when classes are being held and cancel all extra-curricular activities and special events.
If county student or staff member tests positive, the division would cancel classes and provide work for students to complete at home and close all school facilities.
All of these stages are flexible, as the Virginia Department of Health will provide advice and the school board will make final decisions, particularly when it comes to closures.
“There is some flexibility in [the plan], and we’re not going to panic,” said Samuel Burton, chairman of the Pittsylvania County School Board.
Spillmann said he would recommend the school board consider closing schools only if someone in the community tests positive, but if someone in the school system were to test positive he would strongly recommend the division cancel classes.
“We’re not there to dictate, we’re there to support,” he said of the Virginia Department of Health’s role.
Stanley Jones, superintendent of Danville Public Schools, said the city’s school division has no plans to close at this time.
After months of international spread, the virus has made its presence felt in the United States in recent weeks, leading to many large-scale events being either postponed or canceled and the decline of the U.S. stock market, among other effects.
With 17 presumptive positive cases in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Thursday. Several public school divisions have canceled classes, while some universities have elected to move forward with online classes for the time being.
The cases in Virginia are presumptive positive because they have been tested by the local health department or private labs, but the Centers for Disease Control has not yet confirmed those results.
“It’s a two-step process,” Spillmann said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
