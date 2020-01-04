Dianne McMahon posted on Facebook that she had the “Best. Christmas. Ever.”
That was because she got the best present she had ever received — the 1941 class ring belonging to her uncle, Raymond Hardy.
Hardy was killed in the Battle of the Bulge 75 years ago Sunday.
Hardy was the brother of Dianne’s mother, Elsie Hardy Durham. Through the years McMahon has cherished a few mementos from her uncle’s life, including pictures of him, the flag that draped his coffin, his Purple Heart, dog tags, his wallet with his driver’s license and some letters.
“My mother was very close to him and I don’t think she ever really got over his death,” McMahon said. “He was two years younger than her. He died Jan. 5, 1945, in the Battle of the Bulge, nine years before I was born. He was 22 years old when he was killed in a tank. My mom talked about him so much I feel like I know him.”
He had graduated from Whitmell Farm Life School in Pittsylvania County in 1941. His high school sweetheart was Lorraine Stowe, and they would have been married if he had returned from the war.
Finding the ring
But McMahon didn’t know anything about the existence of the class ring until a few days before Christmas.
Facebook made it all possible.
Stowe’s niece, Anita Stowe, was going through the deceased Lorraine’s belongings and found the class ring with Hardy’s initials in it. A cousin told Anita that Lorraine had been engaged to a Raymond Hardy.
Anita Stowe, a retired teacher in Sterling, is Facebook friends with a friend of McMahon’s named “Kyle Griffith.”
“Anita had recently seen pictures of Kyle and me ... in some woods looking at an old house,” McMahon said. “She felt Kyle would be her connection to get in touch with me. She and I aren’t friends on Facebook, but about two weeks before Christmas he forwarded a text he had received from her.”
In the text Stowe asked Griffith to get in touch with McMahon and told me about the ring.
“They asked Kyle to let me know and sent a picture of the class ring with Uncle Raymond’s initials,” McMahon said. “A few days before Christmas she was visiting relatives in Danville and brought me his class ring. Unbelievable! A Christmas I’ll never forget!”
The ring
The initials inside the ring are “RAH” for Raymond Alton Hardy. There is also the inscription “Brown’s Jeweler’s Danville VA.” On one side of the ring is the date 1918 — the date Whitmell Farm Life School was opened and “1941” on the other.
“In the keepsake box that Anita gave me were also a couple of lapel pins he would have worn on his uniform,” McMahon said. “I plan on putting the class ring along with the military lapel pins in a shadow box and eventually passing it down to family.”
Anita Stowe and McMahon had actually gone to Tunstall High School together, but McMahon had no idea at the time that she was related to her deceased uncle’s sweetheart.
“When Anita brought the class ring to me on Monday, Dec. 23, I was overwhelmed and told her this was the best Christmas present I had ever received,” said McMahon.
The two women, brought together by a ring, plan on getting together in the future. As for Lorraine Stowe, she was married briefly, then divorced, and never remarried again. She died in 2005.
