Samantha Sehion, 29, and Antonio King Jr., 31, chose the middle name Phoenix for their daughter, Milayna, as an ode to the Harry Potter series, but also to commemorate their daughter as a rainbow baby — a healthy baby born after a miscarriage.
"It's the bird born from the ashes," Sehion said.
After experiencing a miscarriage in November 2018, Sehion and King had their first child together when Milayna Phoenix King was born on Jan. 1 at 12:41 a.m. She was the first baby of 2020 — and the new decade — born in Sovah Health-Danville, said Kelly Fitzgerald, marketing director for Sovah Health.
Though Milayna wasn't due until this Sunday, Sehion had started having contractions and complications in November and had visited the hospital at least 10 times in the past month and a half.
"She was just being stubborn," Sehion said.
The parents didn't have too much preference about when the baby was born, but King's oldest son, Elijah King, requested that the baby not be born on Dec. 29, his birthday.
Though the contractions had occurred sporadically for more than a month, Sehion's water didn't start breaking until Dec. 30, and they arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Coming in at 6 pounds 12 ounces and 20 inches long, Milayna was born a mere 41 minutes after her parents watched the ball drop in Time Square on the hospital television.
“[Milayna] was super quick," Sehion said.
The hospital didn't provide any sort of celebration, King and Sehion said.
Sehion and King, a driver with Danville-based AKM Transports, have been together for almost three years and got engaged in April. In August, they moved from North Carolina to Danville to be closer to King's family.
Milayna's 6-year-old sister Aubriella Riley, who has taken a liking to helping get her little sister dressed, is already ready for more siblings.
"I'll take eight," she said.
Sehion is the oldest of four children, while King is the oldest of eight and now has four children.
They said that over the next decade, they don't know what will happen, but they expect that Aubriella and Milayna will have a few more siblings. So far, the baby has been quite quiet, crying only when being changed.
“She’s pretty content just chilling," Sehion said.
The baby's cousin was born in Greensboro just 16 hours later, but the parents declined to comment for this story.
Sehion anticipates there will be plenty of joint birthday parties down the line, especially when the two cousins are young.
"I go all out [for birthdays] ... I'm that mom," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.