AeroFarms, the company that announced in December it would bring 92 jobs and $42 million in investment to the Dan River Region over three years, plans to increase its investment in the area by $13 million.
The company, based in Newark, New Jersey, specializes in chemical-free vertical farming. The vertical growing process uses LED lighting and aeroponic mist on leafy greens in stacks that can reach as high as 40 feet. It mists the greens’ roots with nutrients, water and oxygen, using 95% less water than field farming and 40% less than hydroponics, according to the company’s website.
The planned investment has increased to $55 million, Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said Monday during board meeting of the the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
The board, meeting at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, approved site and floor plans for the 138,000-square-foot AeroFarms building at Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park.
RealtyLink Investments LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company, submitted the plans for the building. The company plans to lease the building to AeroFarms under a lease-to-purchase agreement.
Groundbreaking on the AeroFarms project will happen in either April or May, Rowe said.
“We’re looking to have the facility completed by the end of the year,” Rowe told RIFA board members.
Rowe said the extra $13 million in investment will be in more advanced technology such as robotics and other high-tech equipment. He was not sure how the changes could affect the projected job numbers.
The number of positions could decrease with the new technology, but that possible drop could be offset if the company decides to add a research component — which could add jobs — to the facility, Rowe added.
Pittsylvania County officials must still approve the building itself, Rowe told the Danville Register & Bee.
In another matter, the RIFA board approved an amendment to its contract with Dewberry, an engineering firm, to survey the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill for a $445,300 fee.
The survey comes as part of due diligence work, which is needed so the mega park can get higher-level certification from an independent party, Quest Site Solutions in Greenville, South Carolina. It includes a survey of archaeological sites, development of mitigation plans and other work. Such certification would signify that the location is ready to take on infrastructure.
The site is already certified by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, but needs higher-level certification from a third party so it can boost its chances of attracting a major manufacturer.
A grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership would cover $342,300 of the fee. The remaining $103,000 may or may not be needed, but could be covered by a grant or by the city if necessary, said RIFA attorney Michael Guanzon.
“It’s highly regarded by site selectors,” Shawn Harden, project manager with Dewberry, said of attaining certification.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
