A man who spent a third of his life as the Tunstall representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors died on Tuesday.
Former officials remember Flournoy Keatts, 96, as a hard-working, honest and fiscally conservative gentleman and watchdog.
Former Pittsylvania County Administrator Dan Sleeper remembers constantly fighting with the fiscally conservative Keatts over the county budget.
“We fought all the time," Sleeper said. "Everybody thought we were enemies, but I liked him.”
Keatts served on the board of supervisors during the final annexation of the city of Danville, which included much of the county’s industrial base. Keatts and the rest of the supervisors “fought tooth and nail” to keep the area, Sleeper said. That final annexation of almost 27 square miles became effective in 1988.
He remained on the board for another 16 years after that, working on projects to replace lost infrastructure and businesses — including a new landfill and seven industrial parks scattered throughout the county, Sleeper said.
Former Westover Supervisor Coy Harville, who was on the board for 20 years, said Keatts served as a mentor when he first came onto the board.
“He was the one I tried to follow and watch and listen to,” he said.
Overall, Keatts, who served on the board for 32 years from 1972-2004, was a staunch conservative, especially when it came to tax rates and spending money.
“I don’t know of a single tax increase that he voted for,” Harville said.
While Keatts was often very conservative, Sleeper said “he was just a businessman” who actually was fine with spending money when it was for business or something that would provide jobs.
“He was progressive and people didn’t realize that,” Sleeper said. “He wanted the country to grow, but he wanted it to grow where it didn’t cost the people.”
In 2003, Tim Barber ran against Keatts and won the Tunstall seat, which he held until Vic Ingram unseated him this year. The former “conservative, hard-working” supervisor “was a highly respected person in the county,” Barber said.
“He was a hard-working guy and did a lot for the county," Barber added. "I thank him for his service.”
Added Harville: “You might not agree with everything [Keatts] said or ideas he had … but he always understood your side and his side, and he tried to meet you in between.”
Due to social distancing guidelines set forth by the governor's office, the family is holding a private funeral, but people can pay their respects at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday or Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.