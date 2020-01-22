Melissa Hoskins was working at the Charlie’s Stop and Shop when she saw flames leaping from the house on the other side of Westover Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
“I ran out and saw flames,” the clerk said. “The house was engulfed in flames and then the police came out.”
Another clerk, who didn’t want to be named, heard the resulting explosion.
“I got in the car, and you hear a boom!,” she said. “Then the flames started.”
It was a small, one-story brick home at 1351 Westover Drive that erupted into flames at 4:30 p.m. The occupants escaped without harm, officials said.
Gray translucent smoke that smelled of burnt rubber and wood billowed from the nearby carport. It’s roof and support beams were charred black.
Charred wooden beams stretched across the hood of the smoking windowless red sedan in the driveway.
The Danville Fire Department reported they first received word of the fire at 4:33 p.m., shortly after 911 dispatchers received a call about a vehicle fire.
“Originally the call came in as a car on fire,” said Battalion Chief Chris Key.
Police sectioned off each side of road with bright orange safety cones. Motorists were forced to take detours around the blaze, with some slowing to a crawl to look at the number of first-responder vehicles.
Firefighters worked feverishly as they hefted hoses along the street and across the yard and sprayed down the side of the house.
Three engines, a ladder truck and about 20 firefighters arrived to battle the blaze, Key said. The occupants of the house told first responders that the fire spread quickly from the car to the house, even burning down a nearby power line.
“Burned the power line from the side of the house,” Key said, pointing toward the area of the downed line. “Danville Utilities had to assist us.”
The vehicle was a total loss and the house suffered moderate heat and smoke damage to the kitchen and attic area, the fire department reported. The rest of the home sustained minor smoke damage.
A shorted-out battery in the vehicle sparked the blaze, the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office ruled.
“Nobody’s hurt,” Key said, “No reported injuries by the fire personnel or anybody on the scene.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
