Pittsylvania County added five new cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health's data update on Saturday morning.
The county now has 23 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Danville added another case for a total of 44 as of Saturday morning.
Statewide, the department reports 29,683 cases of COVID, an increase of 1,011 since Friday's update. There are now 1,002 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Mecklenburg County in Southern Virginia continues to see a rapid rise in cases and deaths. As of Saturday, there were 164 cases and 16 fatalities listed. Mecklenburg is part of the Southside Health District that also includes Halifax and Brunswick counties. Of the 211 cases in the Southside Health District, 137 are associated with four outbreaks. Three of those outbreaks are at long-term care facilities, and the other is listed as a health care setting. Also, 55 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in that district.
In comparison, in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, there are two cases associated with one outbreak and five health care workers have tested positive for the virus.
The health department classifies cases by where a patient lives. For example, if someone lives in Pittsylvania County, but is tested elsewhere in the state, the case is still assigned to Pittsylvania County.
Overall in Virginia, the seven-day average of the percentage of positive tests is trending downward, a key metric used in entering phase one of reopening the state on Friday. However, in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, after a sharp drop in April, the percent positive leveled off earlier this month and is now starting to slightly rise again.
Southside numbers
- Danville: 44
- Pittsylvania County: 23
- Halifax County: 27
- Mecklenburg County: 164
- Henry County: 30
- Martinsville: 3
