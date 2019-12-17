Fire

The Danville Fire Department works to put out a rekindled fire Tuesday morning on Stokes Street. The home was destroyed in a Monday night fire.

 Quashon Avent/Register & Bee

Following a devastating blaze Monday night, fire rekindled Tuesday morning at a Stokes Street home in Danville.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday that the Danville Fire Department was called back to 758 Stokes St.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck and multiple service vehicles responded. Around 20 to 22 fire personnel were there, according to Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Alderson.

The original fire Monday night was caused by unattended cooking, the fire department ruled. It left the brick one-story home as a total loss. Fire officials reported the resident — Jesse Leroy Swann Sr. — will be staying with family.

“The occupant was cooking and fell asleep watching TV,” Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill said Tuesday morning. 

Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving said the rekindling may have been caused by a stray ember.

