Following a devastating blaze Monday night, fire rekindled Tuesday morning at a Stokes Street home in Danville.
It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday that the Danville Fire Department was called back to 758 Stokes St.
Three fire engines, a ladder truck and multiple service vehicles responded. Around 20 to 22 fire personnel were there, according to Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Alderson.
The original fire Monday night was caused by unattended cooking, the fire department ruled. It left the brick one-story home as a total loss. Fire officials reported the resident — Jesse Leroy Swann Sr. — will be staying with family.
“The occupant was cooking and fell asleep watching TV,” Assistant Fire Marshal Richie Guill said Tuesday morning.
Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving said the rekindling may have been caused by a stray ember.
Swann, who could not be be reached for comment Tuesday, was a mainstay of the community, with many describing him as a helpful, pleasant man.
“He was a nice fella, he’d do anything for you,” said John Panell, one of Swann’s neighbors.
One woman even noted Swann gave people without homes a place to stay.
“He was always willing to lend a helping hand to the community,” said Lashanda Rice, who lives in the area. “He puts people in houses ... he does his research and tries to find these people homes.”
Rice went on to say that she hopes that Swann’s kindness will be reciprocated by the community, and that they will help him in his time of need.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.