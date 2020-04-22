A Tuesday evening fire that destroyed a vacant home in the southern part of Danville was intentionally set, authorities with the Danville Fire Department report.
Firefighters were called to 157 Wood Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to find flames coming from the back of small one-story home, according to a news release from Chris Key, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
Crews first battled the blaze from outside in what's called a defensive attack. They found fire in the basement, first floor and attic of the home, the department reported.
Firefighters then searched the front two rooms and found no one inside. Officials report the house was vacant at the time of the blaze.
Once most of the fire was put out, crews began to move inside to extinguish the rest of the flames. At about 8:30 p.m., two hours after the call, the fire was determined to be under control.
With the home suffering major fire, water and heat damage, officials condemned it.
The Danville Fire Marshall's Office ruled it to be incendiary, a term the fire department uses when a blaze is intentionally set.
