The investigation into the fatal fire on Oakland Avenue early Monday has ruled that an "improper use of heating equipment" caused the blaze.
Wesley P. Delaney, 62, and his wife, Dawn Marie Delaney, 51, have been identified as the two people firefighters found dead in at 18 Oakland Avenue, the Danville Fire Department reports.
This story will be updated
