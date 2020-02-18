Fire

An early Monday morning blaze leveled this home 18 Oakland Ave. in Danville. Two people died in the fire, officials report.

The investigation into the fatal fire on Oakland Avenue early Monday has ruled that an "improper use of heating equipment" caused the blaze.

Wesley P. Delaney, 62, and his wife, Dawn Marie Delaney, 51, have been identified as the two people firefighters found dead in at 18 Oakland Avenue, the Danville Fire Department reports.

