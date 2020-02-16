One person is displaced after a fire damaged a home on Stokes Street on Saturday night.
The blaze, reported at 9:33 p.m. at 748 Stokes St., was caused by discarded smoking materials, according to a news release from Battalion Chief Brian K. Alderson with the Danville Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after the fire was reported to find a small, one-story house with fire and smoke coming from the front of the home, according to the news release.
Crews attacked the fire from inside the home and contained the fire to a bedroom. The fire caused smoke and heat damage throughout the house.
The home is uninhabitable and an occupant, who was outside when firefighters arrived, will be staying with a friend, according to the news release.
The fire department responded with three engines, a ladder, two chief officers, and a safety officer. Sixteen fire personnel were on scene for almost two hours, according to the news release.
The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Utilities and the Danville Police Department provided help.
