The Danville Fire Department battled a large garage fire Saturday morning on Jefferson Street.
Crews were called to 902 Jefferson St. at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after police officers informed 911 dispatchers the building was ablaze, according to a news release form Brian K. Alderson, battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived minutes later to find heavy fire coming through the entire roof. Crews fought the flames from the outside in what's known as a defensive attack.
As of 9 a.m., firefighters and equipment were still on the scene, Alderson reported. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department and Danville Utilities are also helping. Nearby Industrial Avenue was closed in the area for most of the morning.
The structure is a current business, but Alderson did not immediately know the name of the shop, he wrote in a message to the Register & Bee.
The cause is still under investigation.
