A Tuesday afternoon fire at Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church in Danville is blamed on malfunctioning electrical circuits, fire officials report.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. the Danville Fire Department responded to the church at 1101 Piney Forest Road, said Battalion Chief Chris Key.
They found smoke coming from both floors and the roof of the brick building located in a commercial strip-mall style structure when they arrived. After working inside and on the roof, crews discovered a smoldering fire in the roof area.
Fire officials had to remove part of the ceiling and roof material on a section of the building to extinguish it. No one was inside when fire personnel arrived, and there were no injuries reported.
Key said the fire was contained to the roof and ceiling area where most of the damage occurred.
“It’s not destroyed it’s still usable,” Key said, adding that it’s up to the church leaders to decide when they want to have service again.
Officials ruled an electrical circuit that malfunctioned as the cause the fire.
