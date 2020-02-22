An electrical issue sparked a blaze that damaged a home in southern Danville on Saturday afternoon, the Danville Fire Department reports.
Crews were called to 129 Withers Road at about 12:40 p.m., the department reported, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the single-story home.
Everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to put out the blaze that was mostly centered around an electrical panel box. However, there was moderate smoke, fire and water damage throughout the home, the fire department reported.
The Danville Fire Marshals Office ruled the cause as electrical. There were no injuries reported.
The American Red Cross is helping the occupants.
