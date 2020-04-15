Joyce Nibblett was in her bedroom when she saw the smoke. She wasn't sure what was happening at first.
"What in the world is going on?" she recalled thinking a half hour after the incident at 425 Bradley Road in North Danville.
That's when she realized there was a fire in the kitchen.
Her boyfriend, who also lives at the home, was outside getting some fresh air when he turned around and saw the smoke billowing from the single-story home.
"I got my girlfriend out of there and came back outside," George Minter said as he stood across the street.
That's when Minter called 911.
The blaze, which originated from an outlet behind a stove in the kitchen, was reported at about 3:45 p.m., said Chris Key, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
About 15 firefighters responded, along with the Danville Life Saving Crew, and knocked down the fire within four minutes, Key said at the scene.
After bringing the blaze under control, firefighters checked to make sure it hadn't spread to other parts of the home.
"It is unlivable right now," Key said.
The American Red Cross is helping the couple find a temporary place to stay, Key said.
Minter said they rented the home.
As for the couple finding a permanent home again, Nibblett said she is not sure what's next.
"I don't know what to do," she said, sitting on a neighbor's porch on Bradley Road.
Nibblett's niece, Coretta Stone, had just visited the couple's home not long before the fire started.
She returned to provide support. She expressed gratitude that the Red Cross was helping Minter and Nibblett.
"God is good all the time," Stone said.
