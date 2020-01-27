A fire damaged the inside of a cabinet shop at 1603 Halifax Road in Danville on Monday morning.
A motorists passing by the business saw smoke at the address and called 911. The Danville Fire Department responded to the call at 7:38 a.m., with firefighters seeing light smoke from both ends of the roof line, Battalion Chief Brian K. Alderson reports.
The fire, which officials found to be accidental, occurred in the middle of the building’s interior. Firefighters saw a couple of sets of cabinets and a table saw on fire when they arrived, the report states. The blaze was quickly extinguished and damage was confined to that area.
The business resumed normal operations Monday.
Three engines, a ladder, a safety officer, a chief officer and two members of the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office responded. Seventeen personnel were on scene for an hour and 20 minutes, according to Alderson.
