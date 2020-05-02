The Danville Fire Department battled a large garage fire Saturday morning on Jefferson Street.
Crews were called to 902 Jefferson St. at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after police officers informed 911 dispatchers the building was ablaze, according to a news release form Brian K. Alderson, battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived minutes later to find heavy fire coming through the entire roof. Crews fought the flames from the outside in what's known as a defensive attack.
As of 9 a.m., firefighters and equipment were still on the scene, Alderson reported. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department and Danville Utilities are also helping. Industrial Avenue was closed in the area.
The structure is a current business, but Alderson did not immediately know the name of the shop, he wrote in a message to the Register & Bee.
Alderson said firefighters will be on the scene for several more hours. Once the fire is out and the building is safe to enter they will try to find a cause of the blaze.
