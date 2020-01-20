A Sunday evening blaze blamed on unattended cooking damaged a Danville home, the Danville Fire Department reports.
At about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the department responded to a report of a grease fire in the kitchen at 117 Spring Ave. in the western part of the city.
When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from windows and a door of the one-story home, Brian K. Alderson, battalion chief with the fire department, reported in a news release.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but the home suffered significant fire, smoke and heat damage.
Two adults and two children were out of the home when crews arrived. They won't be able to live in the house until the damage has been repaired, according to Alderson.
The cause was ruled as unattended cooking.
