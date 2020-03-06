The final defendant in a major Danville gang prosecution has plea-bargained a potential life sentence for gang activity down to no more than 20 years behind bars.

Jalen Cormarrius Terry, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Roanoke on Friday to a federal conspiracy charge and a federal firearms charge. As part of Terry's plea deal he will receive 15 to 17 years in prison.

Terry was a member of the Milla Bloods, one of two gangs that contributed to a wave of violence and drug dealing in Danville in 2015 and beyond.

That wave of violence included an orchestrated attack on June 15, 2016, in which members of the Milla Bloods and the second gang, the Rollin 60s, both went to the Southwyck Apartments on North Hills Court in Danville gunning for two men they knew as the Philly Boys, court records show. The assailants began shooting and injured but did not kill both targets, Dwight Harris and Armonti Womack, court papers said.

Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.

