Two popular Danville events have been canceled with growing concerns of the coronavirus.

Both the Racin’ and Tastin’ fundraiser, planned for April 17, and Festival in the Park, set for May 15-17, will not happen this year.

“This was a heart breaking decision for our volunteer board,” said board president Jason Bookheimer. “We have been planning both of these events for almost a year; however, we believe this is the wisest decision. The goal is to help our community by encouraging healthy habits and return next April and May.”

A news release noted vendors who have registered for Festival in the Park will be notified individually.

