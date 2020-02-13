A federal agency is scheduled to release its final environmental impact statement concerning the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) Southgate Project - a proposed, 74-mile pipeline that would transport natural gas from near Chatham into North Carolina - on Friday.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) released its draft impact statement in July, which was followed by a 45-day comment period where hundreds of people and organizations submitted letters in support and opposition of the project.
The original deadline for the final environmental statement was in December, but FERC extended the deadline because of route changes and new data for resource impact, the commission said in a statement.
If approved, construction is slated to begin sometime this year and the project is slated to be operational in 2021.
