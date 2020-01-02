A restaurant on North Main Street has been sold and is closed temporarily.
The sale of 616 Farm to Table Restaurant was effective Wednesday and the new owners plan to have a restaurant at the location at 616 N. Main St., said Steve DelGiorno, who sold the business but still owns the property.
The restaurant closed Wednesday and will remain shuttered for about two or three weeks, he said.
DelGiorno said he was not sure whether the restaurant will be renamed.
