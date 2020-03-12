Family members say Dane Clarke Towler suffered a profound change after his 14-year-old son died of a heroin overdose in 2011. He visited his son’s grave daily, an ongoing ritual that continued until he died.
Eventually, he developed his own drug addiction. That, in turn, created a schism in his marriage.
These problems culminated in what appears to have been a murder-suicide involving Dane Clarke Towler, 50, and his wife, Patricia Harris Towler, 43, in Gretna on March 4.
Employees of the Dairy Queen along West Gretna Road saw a Honda Accord drive past as someone screamed. A Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputy who just had pulled through the restaurant’s drive-thru approached the vehicle and shots rang out.
“A female alerted [the deputy] that she was being held hostage,” Deputy A.S. Rouse Jr. wrote in a search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. “Upon saying that, a male in the vehicle produced a weapon and shot the female and himself.”
Another deputy on the scene pulled from the back of the car an unhurt infant boy — the couple’s son, Eben Towler. He is now living with Patricia Harris Towler’s parents, who live in Chatham. Family and friends of Patricia Harris Towler did not respond to the Register & Bee’s request to comment for this story.
Sheriff’s investigators are still looking for answers for what happened.
“We are still investigating and a motive hasn’t been established yet,” wrote sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Corey Webb.
Family members described Dane Clarke Towler as a quiet, reserved man who talked very little, but was there for his family when they needed him.
“Very quiet, very quiet man,” said Sheila Towler Worley, his older sister. “He was very introverted, but if he knew you, he’d talk your head off.”
He also was a hard worker, family members said, who frequently worked late into the night as a part of his construction job.
He had been an exemplary employee up until four years ago, Worley said. That’s when his drug addiction became noticeable to those around him.
“He went from being a hardworking man to a man who wouldn’t even show up to work,” she said.
Worley and his daughter, Emily Towler, both believe he started using drugs to cope with the loss of his son, Jacob Towler.
“My thing with this is that just because you’re a drug addict doesn’t mean you’re a monster,” the sister said. “He just made bad choices and it ended up like this.”
Dane Clarke Towler began losing weight, missed work and lied to family members about his drug use and how he spent his money.
“I pray that someone out here who reads this will intervene for their family before it’s too late,” Worley said.
Patricia Harris Towler — a nurse manager at the Caswell County Family Medical Center in North Carolina — tried to get him help for the drug addiction.
“She did everything she could do to help him,” his daughter said. “I can’t tell you how many times she prayed for him.”
He attended drug rehabilitation and also a mental health facility in Danville.
“It hadn’t stuck,” Worley said.
Though the pull of his drug addiction always appeared to ebb and flow, it seemed to slowly subside around the time of Eben’s birth.
“He seemed to be getting better around the time my brother was born,” Emily Towler said.
Still, the addiction continued to put a strain on the marriage and for some time he wasn’t living with his wife in their Chatham home.
Worley believes it was likely because of his drug addiction.
“It wasn’t because he was violent or anything,” she said. “It was because of the drugs.”
Emily Towler last saw her father on Feb. 23. It had been weeks since they last talked and she wanted to know where he’d been.
“He told me he needed time,” she said. It was the last time they spoke.
He continued to keep in contact with Worley, however. She last spoke with her brother March 3, the day before he died.
She teared up as she recalled the conversation: “He told me he’d talk to me tomorrow, and he told me he loved me, and I told him I loved him back.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
