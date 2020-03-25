Landon and Jean

Jean and Landon Spradlin pose for a photo on a mission trip in New York City in 2018.

 Contributed photo

A Gretna man who had double pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19 in Concord North Carolina died around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the family reports.

Landon Spradlin, 66, was an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.

Spradlin was in New Orleans with his wife, Jean Spradlin, when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna on March 17, his condition worsened to the point where he could hardly breathe. So Jean Spradlin took her husband to the hospital in Concord, where the test came back positive the next day, she said.

Jean Spradlin, who has been in isolation since then, has tested negative for COVID-19, but she does have double pneumonia, her daughter, Jesse Spradlin, said.

"We are heart-broken," Jesse Spradlin wrote in a message to the Register & Bee.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pittsylvania County, but a Danville man in his 40s is in isolation in SOVAH Health-Danville.

