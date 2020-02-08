At Thanksgiving the family of Landen Walker was grateful that his second surgery for a rare type of tumor was a success. But on Dec 12, the family learned that the tumor had returned and he was facing a third surgery.
Although Landen, 15, has remained upbeat throughout his ordeal, this time he is “struggling mentally,” said Robyn Raines, mother to Landen and his sister, Kyndell, for the past 10 years.
“He thought he was going back to school after Christmas, but he got pulled out again and kept on home-bound school,” she said.
Not being in school or around his friends is the hardest part for Walker.
“I’m used to it and it just seems like a part of life, but I miss school and just hanging out like normal,” he said.
A rare tumor
In January of 2019 Landen was diagnosed with Juvenile Nasopharyngeal Angiofibroma, a highly aggressive tumor that is primarily found in adolescent males. Only 50 cases a year are diagnosed in the United States.
Although it is non-malignant, it can expand quickly and extensively and can spread into various compartments in the head, including the sinuses, the orbit (bone around the eye) and the brain, making it difficult to treat, according to Raines.
Walker had his first surgery last February, a six-hour embolization procedure, which cut off the blood supply to the tumor. That was followed by a 15-hour surgery to remove the tumor by way of a craniotomy, or surgical opening into the skull.
Walker has his checkups and follow-ups at the University of Virginia Medical Center, but the surgeries are performed at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, No. 1 in the nation for the kind of surgery he needs.
When they returned to the University of Virginia Medical Center in September for a six-month follow-up, they were dismayed to find the tumor had returned in his brain and was connected to his optic nerve carotid artery.
A second embolization and surgery followed quickly.
December diagnosis
Follow-up scans after the second surgery were clear until the December scans.
“Once the tumor breaks through the brain, like the first two times, it is easier for the tumor to return,” Raines said.
She isn’t sure how large this tumor is. The first was the size of a grapefruit and the second the size of an orange.
It took Raines a while to schedule the upcoming surgery due to frustrations of dealing with two medical center and doctors, but the surgery is now planned for Feb. 26.
“We will have to be in Pittsburgh the 24th and on the 25th have more scans done and meet with both surgeons,” said Raines. “He will be in hospital after surgery for one day, then we have to stay in Pittsburgh for three days before leaving to go home. It is already approved that the follow-ups be done at UVA.”
Community support
The family continues to receive community support for Walker and the related expenses.
Currently, a Facebook fundraiser — “Robyn’s Medical Fundraiser for Landen’s 3rd Tumor Removal Pittsburgh” — is almost at its goal of $3,000 for the expenses of traveling to Pittsburgh and lodging there. Donations are still being accepted.
Insurance will cover the surgery.
For the past surgeries, people, including strangers, have shown up and given them gift cards to help with their expenses, Walker said.
A George Washington High School basketball coach also contacted Walker and asked him if he would like to wear a basketball jersey during one of the school’s games and sit with the team.
Landen also is excited that his wish to travel to Ireland was granted by the The Make-A-Wish Foundation. The organization grants wishes for children with rare, not just fatal, conditions like Walker has.
The family is supposed to travel to Ireland this summer.
Walker will turn 16 on Feb. 29, his leap year birthday, probably the day they will travel home.
“I told him I don’t know if I’ll let him turn 16 or 4,” Raines said with a laugh.
Walker’s pretty sure he wants to be 16, even if the past year has been difficult. And his faith in prayer and God remains strong.
“God hasn’t let me down yet,” he said. “He’s got my back.”
