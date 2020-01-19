For street gangs, the battle doesn’t end with the arrest.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor has to remain vigilant in separating rival gang members from one another in the county jail.
“If you put two rival gang members in the same cell block, you’re going to have trouble,” he said.
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul encounters the same problem in the Danville City Jail and uses many of the same security protocols as Taylor.
“We keep different gang members separate,” he said.
Fighting is not the only problem incarcerated gang members pose — they also recruit new members while behind bars.
“We see evidence that recruitment is occurring, but it is covert and not direct,” Mondul explained.
The behind-bars criminal activity of gang members is problematic throughout the nation, experts contacted by the Danville Register & Bee said.
“Prison gangs do represent a significant threat of violence and criminal activity,” wrote Sean Baldwin, a senior research associate with the Tallahassee, Florida-based National Gang Center. “These gangs are prevalent in prison facilities that provide long term incarceration across the nation.”
An estimated 14.3% of inmates in the state’s prison system are “confirmed gang members,” according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Nationally, about 15% of state or federal prisoners are gang members, explained David Pyrooz, a gang expert and sociology professor at the University of Boulder Colorado. By contrast, he notes only .002% of the nation’s free population are in gangs.
George Knox, an organized crime and gang expert at the National Gang Research Center explained gangs can destroy a prison from the inside out with their activities.
“They [prison gangs] are a corrupting influence,” Knox wrote, “and have the ability to systematically compromise correctional officers through bribes and other favors.”
Gangs operate most of the scams and rackets found behind bars, generally selling cellphones, food, drugs or other forms of contraband. Incarcerated gang members are known to extort, shakedown and actively recruit new gang members inside both prisons and jails.
“Gangs are the source of most smuggling into correctional facilities,” Knox said, “they like to smuggle in drugs and cellphones.”
To prevent fighting, Mondul keeps track of known gang members.
“We identify them and keep a record of it,” he said.
Taylor also noted actively maintaining a record of known gang members is important.
“We try to do our homework, so to speak, to keep that type of conflict [fighting between gangs] down,” he said.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
