Signs outside the door said that customers are required to wear masks to enter. Yet, nearly two dozen of the roughly 100 customers that the Register & Bee observed inside the Mt. Cross Walmart on Friday afternoon were not wearing masks.
Nearby, Lowes did not have any signs on the entrance about customers needing a mask to enter, and roughly 15 of the 100 shoppers in the store Friday afternoon were not wearing one.
Media representatives from both stores did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday.
After masks have been recommended by health officials for the past few months, Executive Order 63 came into effect on Friday, requiring patrons to wear masks while inside any public places or businesses within Virginia. This includes such places as personal care businesses, any retail businesses, restaurants, entertainment facilities, public transportation, any government buildings, and any other indoor spaces, aside from personal residences, where people congregate. But whether the order will be enforced remains a question.
However, many of those businesses are still required to remain closed under the current phase one guidelines. Northam said that phase two of reopening will not begin until at least next week.
In addition to requiring masks, the executive order also extends the statewide emergency declaration - originally slated to expire on June 10 - indefinitely.
Unlike the other executive orders, which have been enforced by local law enforcement, this mandate is being enforced by the Virginia Department of Health. Northam initially said the requirement would not be criminally enforced. However, the text of the order, published hours after he announced it, stated that violators could be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries fines and jail time.
Scott Spillmann, Director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District with the Virginia Department of Health, said the enforcement role will be limited to egregious and repeated counts of people not wearing masks.
“We’re not policing. It is not punitive," he said.
Yard-signs have been posted throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing. One says #MASKUP," and shows three animated people who are wearing masks and six feet apart.
The inside of the Danville mall was quiet on Friday afternoon, with many stores still shuttered due to restrictions and economic slowdowns. Most of the stores that were open had a sign near the door about masks: some stated that masks are required to enter, while others simply asked customers to wear them.
“In order to follow state and local government regulations and the current CDC recommendation, we ask you wear a face covering while visiting us today,” a sign in front of Belk states.
Many patrons walking around the mall Friday afternoon were not wearing a mask, but the large hallways were not crowded and people could easily maintain well over six feet of distance from other visitors.
During a press conference on Thursday, Northam said that businesses can elect to decline service to customers that refuse to wear masks, but there is no legal obligation for businesses to do that. The administration is taking a restrained approach toward enforcement by asking people in Virginia to police themselves for the sake of public health and the state’s economic recovery.
In downtown Danville, smaller businesses said they are in no position to turn away customers who don't want to wear a mask. Alfredo Huerta, a sales specialist with The Brick Running & Tri Store, said that before Friday, roughly one out of every two customers wore a mask. With the new order, he and other employees at the store are now wearing them, as well as asking customers to wear them.
“We’re not going to turn someone away,” he said when asked about what they would do if someone came in without a mask. “We’re going to try and accommodate and make everyone feel safe.”
They do have disposable masks to offer to customers that simply don’t have one.
The World Health Organization says that masks can only prevent the spread of COVID-19 when used with other preventative measures and that healthy people do not have to wear a mask. Pres. Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization over its coronavirus response.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that wearing a mask is a good idea whether or not you are sick.
“The use of cloth face coverings does not replace the need to maintain six feet of physical social distancing, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces routinely in all public settings, stay home when sick, and practice frequent hand-washing,” Northam’s executive order says.
There are several exceptions to the mandate to wear face coverings, including people who are eating or drinking, exercising, have difficulty breathing or any other health condition that would prohibit wearing one.
