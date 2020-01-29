Emails between Danville city councilmen reveal possible concern over proposed wording for a Danville City Council resolution in response to expected gun-control legislation from Richmond.
In one exchange, Vice Mayor Lee Vogler stated in a Dec. 12 email to councilmen Fred Shanks and Madison Whittle and Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, that Mayor Alonzo Jones "is concerned about pissing off Richmond."
But on Wednesday, Jones said he was not worried about upsetting anyone in Richmond, which is the seat of the Virginia General Assembly and the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam.
"I wasn't concerned about that whatsoever," Jones told the Danville Register & Bee.
Vogler suggested in the email that a strongly-worded resolution would not be approved by council.
"To be honest, I think any resolution that goes beyond just an affirmation of support for the Constitution and all of its amendments is going to have a hard time passing with this council," Vogler wrote.
During an interview Wednesday regarding his emailed statement about Jones, Vogler said he was speculating about a general sentiment among council members.
"I didn't hear anyone say they were concerned about pissing off Richmond," Vogler said, adding that he didn't "know why I said that in that way."
The Register & Bee obtained the email exchanges from the city pertaining to a proposed Second Amendment-related resolution through a Freedom of Information Act request.
During council's regular meeting Jan. 21, Councilman Adam Tomer moved to add a new business item to the agenda, which was a resolution declaring that city council supported the U.S. Constitution, and council approved adding the item.
Shanks proposed a substitute motion to pass a resolution declaring the city recognizes the right to bear arms and it should be protected to the greatest degree possible and to declare Danville a Constitutional City.
It also expressed support for the other localities that declared themselves sanctuary cities and directed the city manager to submit it to the General Assembly.
It failed by a 5-4 vote, with councilmen Tomer, Larry Campbell, Gary Miller, Sherman Saunders and Mayor Alonzo Jones voting “no.”
Tomer's resolution passed unanimously that night.
Tomer disagreed with the idea of putting forward a Second Amendment resolution because he didn’t believe council should be delving into partisan issues and it should be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide constitutional matters.
More than 100 localities in Virginia have passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
