The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added eight cases of COVID-19 in Sunday morning's data report from the Virginia Department of Health.
Danville now has 55 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, an increase of four since Saturday's report. Pittsylvania County also added four cases for a total of 44.
Across the state, there were 44,607 cases reported Sunday, an increase of 996 from Saturday's report. The statewide death toll stands at 1,375. Those figures also include probable cases, meaning while there's not a positive test result yet, a patient is showing signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.
Henry County crossed the 100-threshold on Saturday and now has 113 cases reported; Martinsville has 31.
Halifax County's caseload of 30 has remained steady since Tuesday. Mecklenburg County — while still leading Southside with 217 cases — did not record any new reports in Sunday's data.
