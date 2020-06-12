Superintendent resignation follows poor feedback from Virginia Department of Education

Stanley Jones announced his resignation as superintendent of Danville Public Schools on Thursday evening, a move that comes just one week after the Virginia Department of Education delivered a spotty review of the division’s progress across four key academic and administrative areas.
In the report, discussed at the June 4 Danville School Board meeting, the department of education outlined the findings of a December 2019 assessment of the city’s 11 schools that included curriculum and material reviews, interviews with staff and onsite evaluations.
Jones requested the review in August 2019, just a month before state accreditation rankings showed that just two of Danville’s schools earned accreditation while the remaining nine were given a ranking of “accredited with conditions.” The latter status stemmed from poor marks in academic achievement, achievement gaps and/or student engagement and outcomes.
Jones did not return messages left Friday seeking comment on his resignation.
In a statement included in the news release regarding his decision, Jones wrote: “It has been my privilege and pleasure to serve as superintendent. We have excellent staff and great students. I will miss working with them every day. But the time has come for me to pursue other challenges, so it is with reluctance but great anticipation that I extend this resignation.”
In an email conversation Friday, School Board Chair Terri Hall said she would respond to questions regarding the state report. The Register & Bee sent questions asking if the timing of Jones’ resignation had anything to do with the state report from the previous week; if there had been indications Jones might be leaving soon; or if his resignation occurred in part because some city schools have struggled to gain accreditation or achieve high Standards of Learning (SOL) scores.
Hall responded shortly after, referring the Register & Bee to the initial press release, and wrote: “I have no additional comments concerning Dr. Jones’s resignation.”
Kim Roberson, the president of the Danville Education Association, credited Jones for being approachable, outgoing and visible in his role as superintendent. She recalled how often he was in schools to meet with students and teachers, which she said is not a habit of all superintendents.
But still, she said, “we do have issues that this school division is dealing with.”
Room for improvementIn the area of academics and student success, the VDOE’s research showed that the city school division “is in the beginning stages of addressing alignment of the written, taught, and tested curriculum.”
The report acknowledged that the division saw the need for plans and programs to meet students’ needs, but the school division was lacking in adequately collecting and analyzing data from the programs and using it to make informed decisions.
Regarding leadership and governance, the state found that school board members and Jones have been active in attending training exercises and conferences to better understand their roles and responsibilities toward meeting the stated goals of the division. The report showed, however, that school board members “do not consistently receive information in a timely manner,” which has resulted in rejected board agenda items and a hiring decision made before board approval.
Further, interviews revealed a lack of community involvement in developing strategic plans. Other materials in the review made light of “inconsistent efforts” to collect or include input from students, parents, staff and other stakeholders.
The third area of review, operations and support services, analyzed processes related to finance and grants management and student safety and security.
Areas for improvement identified in this section included a more pronounced effort to spend within the approved budget and to ensure that funds are used within designated timelines. Some methods and materials of financial file-keeping also appeared to be at different stages of being outdated.
The department of education also recommended “utilizing a plan for safety and security that includes goals and next steps.”
In the final area of evaluation, human resources leadership, the state examined how employees are evaluated and retained, along with how the city school division works “to support employees’ professional growth while simultaneously improving student achievement.”
In that regard, the school division was able to report an increased “new-to-profession” teacher retention rate over a five-year period. But that has not yet resulted in the aforementioned “written, taught, and tested curriculum” becoming any more aligned. Additionally, there is still a need for a “systemic process for analyzing data and using the information to change instructional practices.”
Such findings, the state reported, are consistent with the division’s struggle to secure accreditation for all schools.
Though the process of determining accreditation changed during the 2018-19 academic year — shifting away from a standard that relied almost exclusively on SOL scores in favor of the current multidimensional assessment — at least six of the 11 schools in the division have failed to achieve full accreditation since the 2014-15 school year.
Nine schools without full accreditation during the 2019-20 school year represented the highest figure in that same time frame.
Jones became superintendent on July 1, 2015.
Contract detailsJones’ final day with the district will be June 30, bringing an end to five years in the role.
He served almost a full year longer than the current average tenure for division superintendents of 4.3 years, according to annual survey data provided by Ben Kiser, the executive director of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
Jones received a contract extension in 2018, a move that bumped his pay from $150,000 per year to $170,000. He resigned with two years remaining on his contract that would have paid him $175,000 during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The state association’s data showed the 2019-20 average salary across the state is $161,173.
The terms laid out in Thursday’s news release stated Jones would be paid a full year’s salary of $175,000 and receive $8,750 in deferred compensation in addition to 12 months of health coverage and a car allowance of $7,200.
However, the contract he signed in 2018 states “all salary and benefits” would cease on the effective date of any voluntary resignation, which would be the end of this month.
Assistant City Attorney Alan B. Spencer said the discrepancy might have come about through the mutual separation agreement between Jones and the school board. The Register & Bee submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for that document but was unable to verify whether it contained any new stipulations by the end of the day Friday.
Roberson, of the Danville Education Association, called the annual salary figures and benefits “fairly typical” for superintendents in her experience.
“People see that, and of course they’re not popular,” Roberson said, “but they’re not unusual to see.”
In 2018, school board member Jeff Hubbard voted against Jones’ contract extension because he disagreed with certain details in the contract, but he would not say at that time what specifically he opposed.
Hubbard did not respond to a Register & Bee request for comment Friday, and other members of the school board referred questions to Hall.
Hall provided an emailed statement that read, in part: “It has been both a privilege and a pleasure working with Dr. Stanley Jones. The School Board thanks him for his service and dedication during his five year tenure serving the students of Danville Public Schools. He has always advocated and supported our employees and been a true champion in doing what is right for every child, every day, in every classroom.”
In her email, Hall said the board will prioritize finding an acting or interim superintendent. It will also request information from superintendent search firms, including the Virginia School Board Association, to help with the process.
Roberson, in her time working with Jones, said that he was always available to work through various issues facing the school district, whether it was a budget item or even this week’s discussion regarding the “force majeure” clause — “unforeseeable circumstances that prevent a contract from being fulfilled — in teaching contracts during the 2020-21 school year.
“He was always willing to meet and talk with us,” she said. “Anytime issues like that popped up, we had that two-way communication.”
