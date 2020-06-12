Superintendent resignation follows poor feedback from Virginia Department of Education

In an email conversation Friday, School Board Chair Terri Hall said she would respond to questions regarding the state report. The Register & Bee sent questions asking if the timing of Jones’ resignation had anything to do with the state report from the previous week; if there had been indications Jones might be leaving soon; or if his resignation occurred in part because some city schools have struggled to gain accreditation or achieve high Standards of Learning (SOL) scores.

Hall responded shortly after, referring the Register & Bee to the initial press release, and wrote: “I have no additional comments concerning Dr. Jones’s resignation.”

Kim Roberson, the president of the Danville Education Association, credited Jones for being approachable, outgoing and visible in his role as superintendent. She recalled how often he was in schools to meet with students and teachers, which she said is not a habit of all superintendents.

But still, she said, “we do have issues that this school division is dealing with.”

Room for improvementIn the area of academics and student success, the VDOE’s research showed that the city school division “is in the beginning stages of addressing alignment of the written, taught, and tested curriculum.”