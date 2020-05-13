An early morning kitchen fire blamed on unattended cooking damaged a northern Danville home, the Danville Fire Department reports.

Crews responded to 224-1A Clement Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the small one-story house, according to a news release from the fire department.

Everyone was outside the home when firefighters arrived. Crews found fire in the kitchen and has it knocked down in about 10 minutes.

The kitchen suffered heavy fire damage and the rest of the home had heat, smoke and water damage. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause as unattended looking.

Fire officials report the residents will be staying with family members. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments