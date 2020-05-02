Schools are empty. Restaurants are running smaller, takeout operations or closed. Many people are working from home.
Much of the world remains at a standstill as leaders and health officials aim to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the efforts meant to curb the virus’ spread throughout the state also have had a significant impact on crime and public safety in the Dan River Region, reducing the number of reported crimes in Danville and slashing the number of vehicle crashes in the region and across the state.
“What we’ve noticed is … most things have remained fairly steady or trended down slightly,” said Richard Chivvis, spokesman for the Danville Police Department.
Property crimes are one of the main areas to see a reduction during this time. During the four-week period between March 30 and April 26, larcenies and thefts are down nearly 50% compared to that same time frame in 2019, according to data provided by the Danville Police Department. The number went from 100 in 2019 to just 54 this year.
Chivvis attributed much of that drop to the fact that many robberies and burglaries occurred during the day when people were at work, but now many of those same people are at home — either working or out of a job.
“We would attribute a lot of the reduction in property crimes to the fact that people are at home more right now,” he said.
In terms of violent crimes, for the most part the numbers are much too small to draw any conclusions from. For instance, year to date there has been only one homicide in Danville compared to two at this time last year.
Misdemeanor assaults are down 15% in the last 28 days, according to the report.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor did not respond to multiple requests for comment about crime trends in Pittsylvania County.
As many businesses and schools are closed, people work from home. Since they don’t go out as often, the roadways are seeing much less traffic.
As a result of a reduction of vehicles on the road, the number of traffic crashes has dropped significantly in Danville, Pittsylvania County and across the state.
In the period from March 13 to April 30, crashes in Danville and Pittsylvania County are down from 203 in 2019 to just 79 this year, according to preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Statewide, the number of crashes between March 13 and April 30 was 5,701, just more than a third of the reported amount during the same time frame in 2019.
The number of fatalities resulting from those crashes, both across the state and in Danville and Pittsylvania County, has seen some reductions but not to the same degree, the data shows. Since the shutdowns began on March 13, there have been three traffic fatalities — two in Danville and one in Pittsylvania County.
A 39-year-old Danville resident, Travis McKenzie, died in a crash on Arnett Boulevard on April 21 when his car drifted into oncoming traffic. The next day, a 30-year-old Bobby Collins died in a motorcycle accident. Police report he was driving “at a high rate of speed” next to a Chevrolet Camaro, and evidence at the scene suggests that the motorcycle hit the curb and threw Collins from the bike. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where they died.
During the same time-frame of March 13 through April 30, there were 98 fatalities resulting from crashes in Virginia in 2019 compared to 67 this year, according to preliminary DMV data.
As a result of the reduced number of cars on the road and a decline in traffic stops for DMV-related violations, drug charges also are down significantly in Danville. Chivvis said the department at least partially attributes that decline to the reduction in stops — drug offenses often come from regular traffic stops.
However, the reduction in charges doesn’t necessarily indicate that drug use in Danville is down, Chivvis said.
“We don’t have any indication on how supply is being affected,” he said.
Many drivers across the state have taken the less crowded roads as an excuse to speed, said Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police.
“Our troopers have seen an uptick in more extreme speeding by motorists on the interstates that are less crowded during the stay-at-home directives,” she wrote in an email.
With many employees only coming into the office a few days a week, Geller said that numbers of speeding tickets during March and April are not currently available.
One trend that the Danville Police Department has been monitoring closely is the number of domestic situations getting called in, Chivvis said. While some other jurisdictions have reported an increase in domestic calls as families are home together more often, that trend has not come to Danville so far.
“We haven’t seen that spike here,” Chivvis said.
