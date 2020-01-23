Cindy Vickers’ reaction upon learning about a traffic safety study on the intersection of Updike Place and South Main Street summed up the seriousness of the dangers there.
“Oh, thank God,” Vickers said at the front door of her Updike Place home when told by the Danville Register & Bee. “Now, we’ve had people die.”
She was referring to the Jan. 8 wreck that killed 74-year-old Teddie Lee Hendrix and Wendy Michelle Meadows, 53, both of Providence, North Carolina.
The crash happened when a 2004 Nissan Altima — carrying Hendrix and Meadows — pulled out of Updike Place and into the path of a 2014 GMC Denali pickup truck on South Main Street.
Hendrix and Meadows died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck walked away without injuries.
Within a day or two of the incident, Danville’s public works director — after a request from the city manager — asked city engineer Brian Dunevant to look into traffic-safety issues at the intersection.
As a result, the city hired EPR, PC, an engineering firm in Charlottesville, to conduct the $5,900 study.
The city collected traffic data for EPR last week, Dunevant said.
EPR’s study will examine traffic turn movements, traffic volume, site distances and crash history at the intersection, Dunevant said. It should be complete within about two months.
“The study will tell us, ‘Is there an issue? What are the issues? If so, what can we do?’” he said.
Bill Dey, who has lived at Updike Place for about 20 years, said speeding is an issue on the stretch of South Main Street in front of Southwyck Plaza. Updike Place is on the east side of South Main Street and immediately south of Southwyck Plaza.
“People do drive pretty fast along there,” Dey said as he stood outside the front door of his home.
He also had a close call in the past at Updike Place and South Main.
Along South Main on the northbound side, a right turn lane begins just before the entrance onto Updike Place, where drivers also can enter Southwyck Plaza after getting onto Updike.
However, that turn lane continues about a few hundred feet to another entrance into Southwyck Plaza. That scenario can create confusion for drivers waiting to pull out of Updike, who have to guess whether those traveling in the right-turn lane will enter Updike or drive farther north to the direct entrance into Southwyck Plaza.
Compounding safety issues are a Dollar General store across from Updike and a four-way intersection. Southwyck Plaza has a Food Lion grocery store, Little Caesars Pizza and other businesses to draw in traffic.
Dey said he almost pulled out in front of someone while waiting to enter South Main from Updike.
“I’d hate to see a traffic light there,” he said. “But if more stores come there, it will probably be a necessity.”
City Manager Ken Larking said city officials were not aware the intersection might have serious issues until the Jan. 8 wreck.
“The accident certainly brought it to light,” Larking said. “It wasn’t on my mind to ask for it [the study] until the accident occurred.”
Dunevant said he had not received a request to take a look at the intersection until that fatal wreck.
The study, however, could determine there is no critical traffic safety problem at the intersection, Larking pointed out.
As for Vickers, she said wrecks have taken out a guardrail there three times and having a traffic signal there is paramount.
“We desperately need a traffic light,” she said.
Vickers deems the intersection to be so precarious she avoids it by taking back streets north to Grove Park and entering South Main from there.
“It’s just dangerous,” she said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
