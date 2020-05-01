Residential customers of Dominion Energy in Virginia can expect to see their monthly bills reduced by about $6 a month beginning today, the company announced.
That translates to a roughly 5% reduction in the average customer’s monthly bill.
The reason for the rate decrease is a reduction in the cost of power stations, strong performance of the company’s generation fleet, and its portfolio of renewable energy, the company said in a statement.
Of the five power providers in Pittsylvania County, Dominion already posted the second least expensive average monthly residential rates, according to data from the State Corporation Commission.
Appalachian Power, the company with the cheapest monthly rates in the counthy, requested a rate increase in early April that would bring their average rates up roughly $10 a month.
During the current pandemic, the State Corporation Commission has barred utility providers from cutting off the power for customers who fail to pay their bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.