A suspect in a series of recent robberies was the target of a jailhouse fight last week involving an inmate serving multiple life sentences and another accused in a double shooting, court documents show.
Tyree Murphy, 20, had been held in the Danville City Jail for slightly more than a week on charges related to the robberies of businesses in Danville and Caswell County, North Carolina, when the fight happened. He is being held along with two other men in the case.
"Tyree Murphy, while incarcerated was assaulted by three other inmates," detective C.B. Morris of the Danville Police Department wrote in a series of criminal complaints.
The three men accused of attacking him are Dana Miguel Keith, Calvin Purnell Clark and Richard Orlando Howerton in the Jan. 23 fight that lasted roughly 12 minutes. The fight was captured on jail video surveillance, the criminal complaint notes.
"The victim was punched, kicked and stomped numerous times causing sever [sic] bruising and swelling to his head, as well as some lacerations," the complaints state.
Keith, 31, recently received five life sentences plus a dozen years for the double murder of DeMarkus Daron Whitehead, 20, and Breia Martonia Edmunds, 21, in 2017. Clark, 61, is awaiting a hearing on charges in the double shooting of a man and woman in a home early last year. Howerton, 29, is serving three years on a firearms possession charge.
The fight began over a "disagreement," police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis explained.
Murphy was transferred to Sovah Health-Danville where he was treated and released that same day, Chivvis said. Online jail records show that he remains an inmate at the jail.
Keith, Clark and Howerton are all charged with malicious wounding and have preliminary hearings set for April 1 in Danville General District Court.
