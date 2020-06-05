The Friday lunch rush is back.
Well, back in a limited indoor capacity, anyway.
Dining establishments around the city opened their doors again on Friday, as they were finally able to offer 50% of their indoor seating space as allowed by the Phase Two reopening guidelines announced by Gov. Ralph Northam earlier in the week.
Patrons wasted no time in finding their favorite restaurant and enjoying a meal that wasn’t outside or in their own home for the first time in weeks.
“We had six tables waiting outside at 10:30 a.m. today,” said Mark Cridge, the proprietor at Outback Steakhouse. “That’s really exciting.”
Nearby, guests ordered lunchtime beers and sat around the bar at Kickback Jack’s, customers delighted in making chit chat with a real live waiter at Olive Garden and the brewers at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery organized the indoor space as a band set up outside in anticipation of a fun-filled evening.
Justin Meadows, a brewer at 2 Witches, said they could only offer to-go orders before Phase One guidelines allowed outdoor seating with restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Once customers were allowed to be on the property again, he saw an uptick in business, and he expects that to continue now that 2 Witches can welcome a limited number of guests inside.
“As far as Phase One went, the outdoor area was a saving grace, I would say,” Meadows said. “I expect (Friday) to be yet another surge now that we’re in Phase Two.”
Over at the Olive Garden, Brenda and Gerald Cassady of Martinsville left as very satisfied customers. They were in town for Gerald’s appointment at Veterans Affairs and decided to stick around for lunch at one of their favorite spots. It was exciting to not have to order a meal to go, they said.
“It was great as far as not having to do that,” Gerald said. “I don’t like to take my food out and eat somewhere else.”
Brenda agreed, saying the at-home options had become boring.
“It gets to the point where you don’t even bother and you just eat a sandwich at home,” she said. “You get tired of that, so this was quite nice.”
Outside the Outback Steakhouse, Mindy and Reagan Atkins brought their children — Holly, 3, and Christian, 1 — so the whole family could enjoy a meal outside the home again.
“They’re tired of being cooped up as well,” Mindy said of her kids. “They haven’t been anywhere in months.”
Mindy added that the family is used to eating at restaurants quite a bit, so Friday was a real treat. Reagan agreed, saying he was looking forward to getting back to that routine.
“I think everybody is just tired of the same stuff you’re eating every day,” he said. “Home-cooked meals, trying new stuff, that’s good, but at the end of the day, everybody wants to come out and enjoy a normal life, or as normal as it can get.”
Cridge was grateful for returning to some semblance of normalcy as well. He’s been able to recall most of his employees back from furlough and schedule them for meaningful hours once again.
Further, he said Friday was the first time he’s been able to see some of the restaurant’s regular customers. Cridge made mention of one man in particular who came with masks and small presents for the employees.
“That’s the touch you miss when you’re just doing takeout,” he said. “It’s really nice to see food on plates and people in the building again.”
YMCA opens to limited guests
Elsewhere on Friday, the Danville YMCA allowed members who had continued paying dues through the closure to re-enter the facility for workouts and exercise.
As part of the Phase Two guidelines, gyms and fitness businesses are permitted to open indoor areas at 30% capacity.
Associate Executive Director Dustin Whittle said any member who froze membership during the closure will be permitted to return starting June 15. The gym is not accepting new memberships at this time.
To access the YMCA, guests must make a reservation by phone or online to secure a spot in the gym or the pool. Visitors will have 45 minutes to exercise before they must leave, allowing staff members to clean and sanitize each area for the next group.
YMCA staff will also take the temperature of guests before granting entry.
“We want to create a safe environment where our members can come down and use the facility and get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Whittle said. “They’re just very appreciative that we’ve opened back up, that we opened back up on the first day that we were able to.”
Friday morning didn’t see a lot of activity, but there were still some members utilizing free weights and various cardio machines.
Whittle said only a certain number of people are allowed in each area of the facility at one time to maintain proper social distancing. Some areas of the gym, such as the running track, basketball court and group fitness rooms, will reopen in different stages. Summer camp for children at the YMCA will begin June 8.
Brian Zagol, a cardiologist at Sovah Health-Danville, arrived without an appointment late Friday morning but was allowed to enter because there were so few appointments for the 11 a.m. block and because he had paid his membership dues while the building was closed.
“We’re all kind of suffering, and hopefully me paying my dues throughout this whole thing has kept somebody employed and getting a paycheck,” he said.
While the YMCA was closed, Zagol said he had been relegated to doing a lot of calisthenics routines, including performing pull-ups on his kids’ swing set.
“I don’t have any equipment at home,” he said, laughing, “which is why it’s so nice to have the Y back.”
