Danville attorney Khalilah Walters called her two days as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” a “wild ride.”
She won her first “Jeopardy!” competition last Friday, but was unable to come out on top Monday night.
The show, which was recorded Jan. 29, put Walters up against two new contestants.
“I went up against a new batch of contestants, and they were fantastic,” she said. “They were very good players and very quick on the buzzer, which I again struggled with.”
She said she knew she was in trouble when she saw the categories of golf and television. The titles of most of the first-round questions were golf-themed.
As the returning champ, she got to choose the first category of “T-Time,” but didn’t answer any in the category. Her first correct answer of “emerald” was in the “Greens” category.
She answered two more correctly in the first round.
Double Jeopardy
Going into Double Jeopardy, where the categories were a little friendlier, such as “20th Century Books,” she had $4,200 against her competitors who had $5,000 and $2,200.
She answered four right in Double Jeopardy, but didn’t find a Daily Double, which had helped bump her score on Friday night.
She had $4,200 at Final Jeopardy with her competitors at $15,400 and $6,800. The category was “Advertising Characters” and the answer was “Jack Keils’ team created this animal character, rolled out in 1980, the year of the USA’s highest recorded murder rate.”
Final Jeopardy
She shook her head and smiled, which brought a chuckle from host Alex Trebek, as her answer of “Scooby Doo” was uncovered. Although she had wagered nothing, it wasn’t enough to beat out one contestant who doubled her score and another who wagered zero and won the match.
The correct question was “Who was McGruff?”
She was not alone in being a one-day champion.
“Oddly enough, all the winners from the taping for my week were ‘Jeopardy!’ champs for a day, replaced by a new champ the next day,” she said. “So the episode today, on the fifth anniversary of my mom’s passing, had me saying goodbye to the show and Alex.”
In the end, she said being a Jeopardy contestant was “so worth it.”
Walters is an attorney with the local law firm of Daniel, Medley & Kirby. Her husband, Joshua Sperber, is an assistant professor of political science and history at Averett University. They are the parents of a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
