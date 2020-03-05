Danville saw the highest turnout on record Tuesday for a presidential primary, surpassing the 2008 Democratic contest between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Registrar Peggy Petty said 19.8% of the city’s 27,385 registered voters — 5,405 people — cast ballots in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. That far exceeded her expectations of about 12% turnout and was slightly higher than the 19.6% that showed up at the polls during the 2008 Democratic primary.
Petty attributed the increased participation to media coverage of Saturday’s South Carolina primary and candidates dropping out of the race just before Tuesday.
“I wasn’t accounting for that when I was predicting the turnout,” Petty said Thursday. “I’m glad we had a higher turnout.”
In 2016, the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries each attracted roughly 12% of the voters in Danville.
When Obama was on the Democratic ticket for reelection eight years ago, to ultimately face Gov. Mitt Romney, of Massachusetts, just 2.8% of the city’s registered voters showed up for the Republican primary.
The 2004 Democratic presidential primary — when Republican George W. Bush ran for reelection, eventually facing off against Sen. John Kerry, of Massachusetts — saw participation from 8.5% of registered voters.
Danville Democratic Committee Chairman Joshua Norris credited the local party’s efforts to get out the vote for the higher turnout Tuesday.
“We all try to stay as active as possible every year,” Norris said Thursday. “Our folks get out and work hard. It’s a testament to the hard work of the members.”
Local Democrats also pointed to a desire to get Donald Trump out of the White House.
“It [higher turnout] indicates there is a great deal of concern about the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Danville Democratic Committee member and former chairman Chris Daniel.
“We want our government to work for us,” Norris said. “We are sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Statewide, more than 23% of registered voters cast ballots Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 20% in Virginia in 2008, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Primary winner Joe Biden — who won handily in Virginia and in Danville — received 75,000 more votes across the state than Obama did 12 years ago.
Though most of the initial Democratic candidates had dropped out of the race before Tuesday’s primary, many of them received a few votes in Danville.
Marianne Williamson received nine votes, Julian Castro had eight, Andrew Wang got six, while Deval Patrick garnered a single vote, according to figures from Virginia’s State Board of Elections.
Among candidates who still were in the race Tuesday, Biden received 71.8% of the vote (3,879 in Danville), Bernie Sanders 13.85% (748 votes), Michael Bloomberg 8.58% (463 votes), Elizabeth Warren 3.15% (170 votes) and Tulsi Gabbard 0.46% (25 votes).
Warren and Bloomberg have since dropped out of the race.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
