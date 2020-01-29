Danville residents whose personal property tax bills are overdue by a year or more must pay their balance in full by March 31 or they will have their accounts sent to a collection agency.
“Delinquent accounts submitted to the collection agency will incur additional costs,” finance director Michael Adkins stated in a news release Wednesday. “We urge customers to avoid these costs by using this time to settle their delinquent accounts.”
More than $750,000 on personal property taxes — those paid on vehicles — is overdue by a year or more, according to city officials.
Residents have several options for tax-bill payment. They can go online at http://danvilleva.gov/payments or call (844) 680-6904.
Tax bills can also be paid by mail to the City of Danville, Division of Customer Accounts, P.O. Box 3308, Danville, VA, 24543, or in person at the division of customer accounts office in the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center at 311 Memorial Drive.
Residents can pay at the customer accounts office by cash, money order or cashier’s check. Credit cards and debit cards can be used for online payments or by phone, but cannot be used to make payments at the office.
Those paying online will also pay a processing fee that goes to a third-party vendor for processing the payment.
