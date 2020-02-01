ROANOKE — Following a series of favorable plea deals in a related case, the suspected leader of a Danville gang also is set to see a reduced sentence.
Dashawn Romeer Anthony pleaded guilty in February 2019 to racketeering charges related to being the leader of the Milla Bloods in Danville. As part of that plea deal, Anthony was facing a sentence of 35 years to life.
In federal court in Roanoke on Thursday, Anthony took a new plea agreement that cuts that sentencing range from 25 to 27 years, according to the agreement. The new plea agreement includes two of the three charges Anthony originally pleaded guilty to — racketeering conspiracy and use of a firearm in aid of racketeering — but does not include a charge of violent crime in aid of racketeering (assault with a deadly weapon) that he originally pleaded guilty to.
Prosecutors said in court that this plea deal is in order to have Anthony’s sentencing range be consistent with other defendants, according to the minutes of the hearing. Brian McGinn, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia, said via email that the prosecutors were referring to defendants in the Rollin’ 60s Crips case.
Of the eight co-defendants in that case — which deals with many of the same events and includes similar charges to the Milla Bloods case — seven of them took favorable plea deals. One, Marcus Davis, went to trial and a jury found him guilty of racketeering crimes that could lead to him spending life in prison.
The seven other defendants were offered plea deals after a major mishap from prosecutors. After a jury had been sworn in, it came to light that Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman’s office failed to provide key state grand jury transcripts to defense attorneys. At the time, it wasn’t clear how many transcripts were unaccounted for, and Newman’s office continued to find transcripts that could have been valuable to defense attorneys’ cases.
As the case unraveled, prosecutors worked with defense attorneys to iron out plea deals. Five of the seven co-defendants who took plea deals were facing possible life sentences, but their plea deals whittled the sentencing range down to 13-15 years.
Anthony’s sentence is more severe, but his plea agreement is different in one major way. Anthony is a non-cooperating witness, according to both of his plea agreements, meaning he will not testify against other defendants in the case and will not assist the government in its case. Other plea deals include the possibility of defendants getting reduced sentences for testifying. Anthony’s agreement does not.
The reduction in Anthony’s sentence falls in line with federal sentencing guidelines — 18 U.S. Code 3553(a) states that judges should avoid “unwarranted sentence disparities among defendants with similar records who have been found guilty of similar conduct.” As Anthony’s charges are similar — with the key difference being he is not cooperating with the state — he now will receive a similar sentence.
In court, Anthony’s attorney Christopher Leibig requested that a sentencing hearing happen as soon as possible, according to the clerk’s minutes of the hearing. Prosecutors and U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski agreed, according to the minutes, and Urbanski asked attorneys from both sides to confer and find a sentencing date for as soon as they can find one.
Other co-defendants of Anthony’s are scheduled to go to trial Aug. 24, after Urbanski pushed it back due to pending appeals from prosecutors in the case. Many of the charges in both the Rollin 60s and the Milla cases deal with the Aug. 20, 2016, shooting death of Christopher Motley.
According to charging documents and plea in the cases, members of the Milla Bloods and the Rollin’ 60s conspired to kill a rival gang leader. When they fired on a car that they thought was carrying the gang leader, they killed Motley, according to plea deals and charging documents.
